NSL: Murang’a Seals docked three points

The National Super League (NSL) title race took another twist on Monday as Murang’a Seals were docked three points and two goals by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee for abandoning their match against Zoo FC on January 9 this year.

The match was scheduled to be staged at Kericho Green Stadium, but it was not played after the hosts failed to provide an ambulance within 30 minutes after kick off in accordance with the league's protocol, a move that prompted the visitors to walk away.

“Following the review of the match officials’ report, Murang’a Seals forfeited the results of the match on a 2-0 basis and hence Zoo have been awarded three points," read part of a statement signed by the head of the FKF Caretaker Committee secretariat Linda Ogutu.

Fortune Sacco top the standings with 32 points from 16 matches, while APS Bomet are second having amassed 30 points from as many matches.

Following the decision by the Caretaker Committee, Seals drop from position three on the log to eighth on the table with 24 points, while Shabana FC and Kibera All Stars jump to position three and four respectively.

However, as the Committee made the decision, Seals took to social media to protest the ruling.

“The committee has made judgement against us without giving us a right to be heard and have awarded Zoo FC three points and two goals. We live to fight another day because we worship a living God,' said the statement posted on their official social media pages.

Vincent Nyaberi's charges will aim to bounce back when they host fourth-placed Naivas FC on Sunday.

"We are targeting the league title this season and we are taking each and every match with the seriousness it deserves. We have to keep the winning momentum so as to keep pace with leaders in the league as we target the title," said Nyaberi.