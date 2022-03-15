NSL: Murang’a Seals docked three points

  • Vincent Nyaberi's charges will aim to bounce back when they host fourth-placed Naivas FC on Sunday.
  • "We are targeting the league title this season and we are taking each and every match with the seriousness it deserves. We have to keep the winning momentum so as to keep pace with leaders in the league as we target the title," said Nyaberi.

The National Super League (NSL) title race took another twist on Monday as Murang’a Seals were docked three points and two goals by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee for abandoning their match against Zoo FC on January 9 this year.

