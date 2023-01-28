NSL: Murang'a Seal move third after crucial away win

Murang’a Seal continued their good run in National Super League (NSL), beating struggling Vihiga United 3-1 on Saturday away in Kakamega.

Hosts Vihiga, who are languishing in the relegation zone will blame themselves for the loss after wasting several chances including a first half penalty missed by Oscar Wanambisi at Mumias Sports Complex.

After Saturday’s match, Murang’a rise to third spot with 15 points.

The match between seventh-placed Naivas and Migori Youth at Camp Toyoyo was postponed at the last minute at the visitors' request.

Football Kenya Federation has said the match will be played on Sunday at the same venue from 3pm.

Coached by Augustine Okoba, the Nairobi based side, who have 13 points, are currently enjoying a five-match unbeaten run.

At Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa Elite FC were held to a 1-1- draw by Kisumu AllStars.

Timothy Migesi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 18th minute before Kisumu equalised through Bruce Oduor just before half-time.

Despite the draw, Elite who are winless in eight matches remain at the bottom of the league with four points, while Kisumu Allstars remain 10th with 10 points.

Allstars coach Andrew Aroka said the away point was crucial. “It’s not easy to win a match here, but a point on the road is well worth it.”

His opposite number Patrick Nyale said: “We’ve been struggling, but we have started finding our feet. We are taking it a game at a time. Today we got a point, but we have made tremendous development in the way we approached the game.”