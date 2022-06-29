NSL: Murang’a Seal keep promotion hopes alive

Murang’a Seal Wednesday beat visiting Coastal Heroes 3-0 in a mid-week National Super League (NSL) match at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a to move to within a point of the promotion play-off slot.

Under the tutelage of Vincent Nyaberi, the hosts, who have now garnered 52 points, a point adrift of third placed Muhoroni Youth, scored the opener through Bryan Juma in the 20th minute after he was put through by Fabian Adik.

Muhoroni have played a game more and will be away to Mwatate United on Saturday.

Murang’a increased their lead in the 52nd minute through Ismail Muita, who converted a penalty, before midfielder Eric Barecho notched in the third in the 78th minute.

“We would have won by a bigger margin had we utilized the chances that came our way,” said Nyaberi, who added that they are now focusing on their away match against second placed Fortune Sacco in Kirinyaga on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Mara Sugar, coached by former international striker John Baraza, registered a 2-0 win over Gusii United at Green Stadium in Awendo.

Samuel Otieno and Reuben Mita were the marksmen for the Sugar millers who have now moved from 15th to 13th position.

Dandora Love and Zoo Kericho are already relegated from the second tier league, after missing three matches.

Elsewhere, NSL side Shabana FC Wednesday appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to honour the promise they made to the club of giving them Sh6m.

The duo made the pledge during the 2020 Mashujaa Day celebrations after Shabana beat AFC Leopards 1-0 to win the Mashujaa Day Cup at the Gusii Stadium.

“I am aware that you are facing financial constraints and in that regard I will give you Sh5m while former prime minister Raila Odinga will add Sh1m," said the Head of State.

During the same period, President Kenyatta gifted the Kisii County based side a bus that has since helped the club in honouring matches.

“We have been begging and we will continue knocking the doors of our beloved President and the former Prime Minister to honour their pledges made to the team during the Mashujaa Day celebrations” said the club’s Secretary General Elizaphan Kerama in a statement.

The former Kenyan Premier League giants have been without a sponsor since their deal with online betting firm Dafabet lapsed in 2018.

According to Kerama, Shabana runs on a budget of Sh1.5 million per month but have been struggling to meet their financial obligations.