NSL: Murang’a Seal cut Shabana's lead to two points

Shabana FC head coach Sammy Okoth is keen on maintaining top spot in the National Super League (NSL) despite his side dropping eight points in their last three matches.

The Kisii-based side has suffered identical 1-0 losses to Kibera Black Stars and Gusii FC, before being held to a barren draw by Migori Youth at the weekend.

The result saw their lead at the top cut to just two points. But the former international striker has insisted that they want to finish the first leg on top.

Shabana’s next game will be against the much-improved Darajani Gogo, who beat Kibera Black Stars 2-0 at Camp Toyoyo at the weekend.

Elsewhere, newly appointed Naivas FC head coach Elvis Ayany started his reign at the club on a winning note after guiding them to a convincing 2-0 win over Kajiado FC at Ildamat Stadium on Sunday.

The Nairobi-based side has been struggling in the second tier league, registering mixed results, but the crucial away win has moved them to eighth in the standings.

“I am happy to win my first match at the club. It is a big boost to my players as we look forward to winning more fixtures,” said the former Kibera Black Stars coach, who also played for Ulinzi Stars and KCB in the Kenyan Premier League.

Murang’a Seal, who trounced Coastal Heroes 4-1 at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a, moved to second in the log.

Shabana lead the log with 26 points from 12 matches, while Seal, coached by former AFC Leopards defender Ezekiel Akwana, are second with 24 points.

Black Stars are third on 23, followed by Gusii and Mara Sugar with 21 and 20 points respectively.