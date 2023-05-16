NSL: Murang’a Seal close in on leaders Shabana

Murang’a Seal’s win over Mombasa Elites on Monday closed their gap with National Super League leaders Shabana to six points.

The Central Kenya outfit, on 48 points, have a game in hand and will feel very much in the race for league glory.

Coached by Vincent Nyaberi, they could find themselves just three points off Shabana should they win their next game at home against Vihiga United and the league leaders lose to Coastal Heroes at Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

Third-placed Migori Youth, who edged out Mwatate United away in Wundanyi over the weekend, have accumulated 44 points from 24 matches, while Gusii and Mara Sugar are fourth and fifth respectively. Mara have three matches in hand.

Shabana were inactive last weekend. Their coach Sammy Okoth acknowledged the league title race was still tight.

“We’ve got eight matches left, in which we need to win six to qualify for the Kenyan Premier League.

“As we aim for promotion, we also want to clinch the league title, but we must keep winning to realize our dreams,” said the Shabana coach

Okoth is confident of doing well and will be boosted by the return from injury of goalkeeper Eric Ongiri, and midfielders Wycliff Thata and Maurice Ndukully, who all missed their last two fixtures against Mwatate United and Naivas FC.

Shabana won both matches with identical 1-0 scores.