NSL: Muhoroni Youth left with mountain to climb in promotion race

Muhoroni Youth face an uphill task of qualifying for Football Kenya Federation Premier League following the decision of Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDAC) to award Fortune Sacco maximum points in their clash against Shabana on Madaraka Day which never took place.

IDAC Friday also awarded National Super League champions elect Administration Police Service Bomet, maximum points after Coastal Heroes fielded an eligible player in their match played on July 6.

“In view of the documents in our possession, we note that the player rejoined your club after the transfer window for the league was shut and as such he was ineligible to feature for your club for the remainder of the 2021/22 league season,” the ruling read in part.

It further noted that “as guided by article 6.5.8 read alongside 6.2.12.3 of the rules governing Kenyan football, we wish to inform you that your club has forfeited the match and the same has been awarded to APS Bomet.”

While APS Bomet is assured of the title having garnered 70 points, the battle for second place is now a two-horse race between Fortune Sacco and Murang’a Seal who have amassed 66 points and 64 points respectively.

Muhoroni Youth, who have 62 points from 35 matches, will now contend for the promotion play-off slot and hope Murang’a Seal lose to APS Bomet on Sunday.

The GMT Otieno-led committee complicated matters for Muhoroni Youth after reversing the FKF Transition Committee's decision which had earlier awarded Shabana maximum points against Fortune Sacco.

Tore Bobe refused to play Fortune Sacco, saying the Madaraka Day celebrations had ended late and Kianyaga Stadium had no floodlights to enable the match to be played late in the evening.

Shabana, who are sixth with 53 points from 35 matches, are already out of the promotion race after losing 1-0 to Murang’a Seal at St Sebastian Park last weekend.

“The decision of the leagues and competitions is reversed and Shabana forfeits the match and three points awarded to Fortune Sacco on a 2-0 basis. Each party shall bear its own costs,” read a section of the IDAC ruling.

Muhoroni Youth Chief Executive Officer Dave Collins told Nation Sport that they are determined to beat Shabana at the weekend as they hope two pending cases at FKF Transition Committee go their way.

“The fight for promotion is tight but even as IDAC award our opponents points, we also have two cases and expect to reap a maximum of five points to take us to second place.

“In one of the incidents we need maximum points while in another, the game ended in a draw and this will add us two more points. This is our expectation because we have proof,” said Collins who refused to reveal the two cases.

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth warned Muhoroni Youth to expect a tough match this weekend.

“The IDAC decision went against our wishes but we are prepared to finish the season on a high. We are not ready to drop any points against them,” said Okoth.

Sunday fixtures (All matches at 2pm)

Naivas v Coastal Heroes, Camp Toyoyo

Silibwet Leons v Kibera Black Stars, Silibwet

Gusii v Fortune Sacco, Awendo Green

Vihiga United v SS Assad, Mumias Complex

APS Bomet v Murang’a Seal, IAAF Bomet

MCF v Mwatate United, Thika

Migori Youth v Kisumu All Stars, Migori Stadium