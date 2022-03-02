NSL: Mombasa Elites too good for Migori Youth

Mathew Momanyi

Mombasa Elites striker Mathew Momanyi (left) vies for the ball with Migori Youth's Hilary Ojwang during their National Super League match in Mombasa on March 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group
By  Steven Heywood

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mara pulled one back through the skipper Mohammed Baraza before the stroke of halftime.
  • Bottom-placed Mwatate United salvaged a point away in Muhoroni in their 1-1 draw.

Mombasa Elites Wednesday proved too hot for Migori Youth as they beat them 2-1 in a National Super League match in Mombasa.

