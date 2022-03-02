NSL: Mombasa Elites too good for Migori Youth

Mombasa Elites Wednesday proved too hot for Migori Youth as they beat them 2-1 in a National Super League match in Mombasa.

Moses Shuma opened the scoring for the hosts in the 66th minute, before Hilary Ojwang restored parity in the 81st minute for Migori Youth.

However, substitute Brian Golo cut short the Migori party by netting in the winner in the 86th minute tapping in from close range after a deflected ball was gifted to him inches away from the net, to ensure all the three points remain in Mombasa.

Mombasa Elites head coach Bernard Simiyu said he expected the win as the boys have been training hard.

"Tactical discipline won us the game. The boys had promised me this win and I am happy that they kept their word. We shall continue to push up the table because we still have a long way to go," said Simiyu.

Following the win, Mombasa are in 12th position with 19 points, while Migori Youth are in 15th spot and face Naivas next in the league, as Mombasa take on relegation-threatened Naivas.

In another match, Coastal heroes shared the spoils with a resilient Zoo in Kericho. Heroes now move up to 13th position with 20 points after 14 rounds of play. They take on Silibwet Lions next in Bomet.

Away in Awendo, SS Assad saw off relegation-threatened Mara 2-1 at the Kericho Green Stadium

First-half goals from John Power and Beja Nyamawi saw the coastal side earn a vital advantage in the first half.

Mara pulled one back through the skipper Mohammed Baraza before the stroke of halftime.