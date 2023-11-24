NSL: Mathare United, Mara look to continue winning ways at home

Ten National Super League (NSL) matches are on the cards this weekend as the second tier league enters round 11.

Mathare United, who have opened a five-point gap at the top, will return to action when they host eighth-placed Rainbow FC at Ruaraka in an early kick-off encounter on Saturday.

In other Saturday fixtures, Mombasa fans will be treated to a double-header pitting Mombasa Stars against visiting Kisumu All Stars and Mombasa Elite against Nairobi United.

In another match expected to be a thriller, 12th-placed Kibera Black Stars will travel to Migori County to face Migori Youth at Awendo Green Stadium from 1pm, while Mulembe United will be at home to host much-improved Silibwet Leons.

Struggling Vihiga Bullets will be away to SS Assad at Ukunda Showground from 3pm, while Mully Children Home (MCF) will look to end Luanda Villa’s unbeaten record at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

Mara Sugar will hope to continue their good run under new coach Vincent Nyaberi when they host Gusii at Awendo Green Stadium.

Since taking over from caretaker coach Godfrey Naibei early this month, Nyaberi has turned around the results at the club, winning his first two matches and moving into the top two on the table.

“I got a few things wrong when I arrived and I tried to make them better. I have a good relationship with the players and they believe together we can succeed in our ambition of finishing in the top two and qualify for the top league,” said the former Shabana and Murang’a Seal tactician.

“I’m not putting any pressure to the players, but they know we must maintain our good run and remain in contention for the title,” he added.

Kajiado will host formidable Naivas at Ildamat Stadium in Kajiado County, while Darajani Gogo will welcome Dimba Patriots at Vapor grounds in Ngong.

Fixtures

Saturday

Mulembe United v Silibwet Leons (Mumias Complex, 1pm),

Migori Youth v Kibera Black Stars (Migori Stadium, 1pm),

SS Assad v Vihiga Bullets (Ukunda Showground, 3pm),

Mathare United v Rainbow (Ruaraka 1pm).

Sunday

Mombasa Stars v Kisumu All Stars (Mbaraki Sports Club, 1pm),

Mombasa Stars Elite v Nairobi United (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3pm),

MCF v Luanda Villa (Kenyatta Stadium/ Machakos, 3pm),

Mara Sugar v Gusii FC (Awendo Green Stadium, 1pm),

Kajiado v Naivas (Ildamat Stadium, Kajiado, 3pm),