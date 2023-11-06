NSL: Mathare go top to boost promotion bid

Mathare United continued their good run in the National Super League (NSL) when they staged a comeback to beat Gusii FC 2-1 at the weekend to move to the top of the of the 20-team second tier league.

During the match played at Cardinal Otunga High School Mosocho in Kisii County on Saturday, Gusii took the lead in the 29th minute through Kevin Onsongo before Mathare replied with two quick goals from Ellie Asieche and Tony Odhiambo in the 52nd and 59th minutes respectively.

The immediate former Premier League side, who have a game in hand, lead the pack on 16 points, one ahead of on-form Kisumu All Stars who held Luanda Villa 2-2 at Mumboha grounds in Vihiga County.

At Mumboha, the hosts who had scored through Harrison Tiema and Timothy Dayala were leading 2-1 before Christopher Onyango equalised for All Stars in stoppage time. Kevin Monyo had earlier scored for the visiting team.

Villa coach Tom Tera blamed bad weather for the equaliser after the ball slipped between the legs of goalkeeper Elix Okoth in the 92nd minute.

“We were headed for victory before we conceded the second goal due to bad weather. The players showed a lot of commitment and I thank them for showing a very good level until the opponents scored the equaliser,” said Tera.

Elsewhere, Mara Sugar were shocked by Mulembe United, who had spent weeks in the relegation zone. The 2-1 win at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County on Saturday has lifted the Western region outfit out of the relegation zone to position 17th.

Mara Sugar scored in the 27th minute through Reuben Okoth before Eric Opiyo equalised five minutes later through a penalty. Godrick Kaduma scored the winning goal at the start of the second half.

Vihiga Bullets, who now occupy position 19, were beaten 2-1 by visiting Silibwet Leons at Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

In another match played at Ildamat Stadium in Kajiado County, hosts Kajiado FC beat visiting Rainbow FC 2-0 through goals from Abubakar Wangai and James Mutuku.

Elsewhere, matches pitting Naivas v Darajani Gogo and Mombasa Elite v Mombasa Stars ended in barren draws at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa respectively.

Bottom-placed Kibera Black Stars drew 1-1 with Dimba Patriots in Nairobi on Sunday.

Weekend results

Vihiga Bullets 0 Silibwet Leons 1,

Dimba Patriots 1 Kibera Black Stars 1,

SS Assad 2 Nairobi United 2,

MCF 1 Migori Youth 0,

Luanda Villa 2 Kisumu All Stars 2,

Gusii FC 1 Mathare United 2,

Naivas 0 Darajani Gogo 0,

Mulembe United 2 Mara Sugar 1,

Kajiado FC 2 Rainbow 0,