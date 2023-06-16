NSL: Mara Sugar, Migori Youth battle for playoff slot

Fresh from their 7-0 rout of struggling Silibwet at Silibwet Stadium, Mara Sugar must beat SS Assad at Green Stadium Awendo on Saturday to remain third on National Super League standings.

The sugar millers are vying for the promotion play-off spot with Migori Youth as NSL enters a crucial stage this weekend.

Mara are level with Migori Youth on 53 points apiece from 28 matches, but the Narok-based outfit coached by Francis Xavier have a better goal difference with four matches left.

Sixteenth-placed Vihiga United must beat Mombasa Elite at Mumias Sports Complex in an early kick-off to boost their survival chances.

In other matches on Saturday, mid-table side Kibera Black Stars host Darajani Gogo at Ligi Ndogo on Ngong Road from 3pm, while Kajiado FC will be away to Naivas at Camp Toyoyo.

Murang’a Seal, who lead the log with 61 points and second-placed Shabana will not be in action on Saturday, but they will be involved in Sunday’s fixtures.

Under the tutelage of Vincent Nyaberi, leaders Murang’a Seal will be away to Coastal Heroes at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa from 1pm, while Shabana will host stubborn Migori Youth at Gusii Stadium from 3pm.

Popularly known as the Glamour Boys, Shabana, who have a match in hand, failed to return to the top of the league after they were held to a barren draw by arch-rivals Gusii FC last weekend.

They will be hoping for a win against Migori Youth and pray that Murang’a Seal falter in Mombasa, to remain in contention for the league title and two automatic promotion slots.

“Everybody knows the importance of the Sunday match. We need to win to keep our promotion dream alive. We want to go back to the top of the table because we are also fighting for the league title,” said Shabana coach Sammy Okoth.

Shabana and Murang’a need at least six points to be assured of the top two promotion slots because the highest Mara Sugar and Migori Youth can reach is 65 points if they win all their remaining four matches.

Fixtures

Saturday

Mara Sugar v SS Assad (Green Stadium, Awendo, 3pm),

Vihiga United v Mombasa Elite (Mumias Sports Complex, 1pm),

Kibera Black Stars v Darajani Gogo (Ligi Ndogo, 3pm),

Naivas v Kajiado (Camp Toyoyo, 3pm).

Sunday

Coastal Heroes v Murang’a Seal (Mbaraki Sports Club, 1pm),

Mwatate United v Silibwet (Wundanyi, 3pm),