NSL: Mara Sugar dare on-song Shabana at Awendo

Six National Super League (NSL) matches are lined up this weekend, with former Premier League side Shabana travelling to take on neighbours Mara Sugar on Saturday at Awendo Green Stadium.

In other fixtures, Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet and Fortune Sacco, who finished first and second last season, sealing automatic qualification slots to this season’s FKF Premier League before the federation's National Executive Committee (NEC) declared the 2021/22 season null and void, will also be in action.

APS Bomet will be in Nairobi to take on Naivas at Camp Toyoyo Grounds, while the Kirinyaga-based Fortune Sacco will host Coastal Heroes at Kianyaga Stadium in Kerugoya.

The unbeaten Shabana have collected 10 points drawn from three wins and a draw, and coach Sammy Okoth has warned his charges against complacency in the away fixture.

“The match has come too early after the Christmas and New Year festivities. I have not had enough time to gauge the players, but I believe everybody is ready to play,” said the former Kenyan international.

Mara Sugar, who will be playing their fourth match, have seven points in three matches and will be hoping to register a win against second-placed Shabana to boost their chances of remaining in the top five.

Third-placed Migori Youth will face second-from bottom Mombasa Elite at Mbaraki Sports Club, with the odds favouring the home team who have won four of the last five meetings.

In other Saturday fixtures, bottom-placed Silibwet Leons who have lost all their three opening matches this season will welcome Mully Children Family FC (MCF) at Bomet Stadium.

Saturday fixtures (all matches at 3pm)

Mara Sugar v Shabana (Awendo Green Stadium)

Silibwet Leons v MCF (IAAF Stadium)

Fortune Sacco v Coastal Heroes (Kianyaga Stadium, Kerugoya)

Kajiado Fc v Murang’a Seal (Ildamat, Kajiado)

Naivas v APS Bomet (Camp Toyoyo)