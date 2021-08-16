NSL leaders Talanta on the brink of promotion

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds, Nairobi on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The away victory was a huge relief for Ken Kenyatta's charges who had suffered a 3-0 midweek loss to Vihiga Bullets in Kakamega
  • Second-placed Fortune Sacco registered a 2-0 win over visiting Migori Youth to increase their tally to 58 points, while Police are third on 54
  • Elsewhere, fifth-placed Vihiga Bullets' four-match winning streak was halted by sixth-placed Kisumu All Stars who edged them 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium

With four matches left to play, National Super League (NSL) leaders FC Talanta will have themselves to blame if they fail to qualify for next season’s Kenyan topflight league. 

