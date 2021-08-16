NSL leaders Talanta on the brink of promotion

With four matches left to play, National Super League (NSL) leaders FC Talanta will have themselves to blame if they fail to qualify for next season’s Kenyan topflight league.

The Nairobi-based side, on 65 points from 33 matches, have opened a nine-point gap at the top of the second tier league following their 3-1 weekend win over APS Bomet, their 19th in the competition.

The away victory was a huge relief for Ken Kenyatta's charges who had suffered a 3-0 midweek loss to Vihiga Bullets in Kakamega, as well as drawing 1-1 with Coast Stima previously.

“We had not prepared well for the match in Kakamega and we lost to a better team. Our weekend fixture against APS Bomet was tough but we finally won. We’re currently preparing to face Kenya Police on Wednesday in Ruaraka,” said Kenyatta.

Second-placed Fortune Sacco registered a 2-0 win over visiting Migori Youth to increase their tally to 58 points, while Police are third on 54, followed by Kibera Black Stars (52) and Vihiga Bullets on 50 in the top five.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Vihiga Bullets' four-match winning streak was halted by sixth-placed Kisumu All Stars who edged them 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium at the weekend.

Edward Manoah's side, who have seven matches to play, will take on Murang’a SEAL on Wednesday in a match they hope win to get back on track.

Shabana, in sixth position are on 47 points with their dreams of qualifying for the topflight completely dimmed following their dismal performance in the second leg.

The Kisii-based side beat Nairobi Stima 1-0 and have four matches remaining against Mwatate United, Kisumu All Stars, Modern Coast Rangers and Coast Stima to complete their fixtures.

Weekend results

Vihiga Bullets 0-1 Kisumu All Stars 1

Silibwet 1-1 Kibera Black Stars 1

Nairobi Stima 0-1 Shabana

APS Bomet 1-3 FC Talanta

Murang’a SEAL 0-0 Kenya Police

SoNy Sugar 3-2 MCF

Fortune Sacco 2-0 Migori Youth

Mwatate United 1-1 Modern Coast Rangers