NSL: Leaders Shabana move eight points clear

Leaders Shabana FC went eight points clear in the National Super League (NSL) after a 1-0 win over Coastal Heroes at Mbaraki Sports Club on Monday.

Peter Ongechi’s goal in the 53rd minute secured victory for the "Glamour Boys", who increased their point tally to 25, eight ahead of second-placed Kibera Black Stars. Coastal Heroes lie 10th on the log with 10 points.

The hosts started strongly with Lucky Kaingu nearly finding the back of the net six minutes into the game, but his long-range attempt hit the crossbar.

Despite persistent attacks from Mwinyi Hamisi and Jacob Mshiri, Shabana defenders remained strong and teams went into the break tied at 0-0.

The second half saw a revitalised Shabana and their efforts were finally rewarded when Ongechi scored from a well-placed corner kick.

Ten minutes later, Brian Magare added the second, tapping in a punched shot from Vincent Nyabuto, but the goal was ruled out for an offside.

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth gave credit to Coastal Heroes, admitting that they were the better side despite losing the game.

"We need to make some improvements before our next match. We played against a very strong side who were very tactical throughout,” the former international striker said.

Heroes coach Hussein Mohamed said his charges were unlucky.

“It was a game of missed opportunities and we lost because we did not capitalise on our chances. It wasn’t our day.”

In Nairobi, Naivas registered their third win after edging Migori Youth 1-0 to move to sixth spot.

Defensive midfielder Brian Ouru scored from Kelwish Walubuka’s assist in the second-half for the Nairobi-based side coached by Augustine Okoba.

In Kwale, SS Assad secured a crucial 3-2 victory over visiting Kajiado at Shamu grounds.

Beja Nyamawi scored a hat-trick, but also received a red card in the dying minutes.

The match got off to a lively start with Kajiado scoring the first goal in the 18th minute through Enock Ouma.

Beja equalised with a stunning shot from outside the box in the 30th minute.

Seven minutes later, he put the hosts ahead after heading in a cross from Ali Mdeka.

Kajiado equalised from a penalty kick after Hassan Mtengo fouled James Mutuku in the box, and Domnic Waithaka made no mistake against keeper Said Ngare.

Beja secured the crucial win in the 81th minute, tapping in from a cross by Ali Juma, his celebrations were short lived as he was red-carded.

