NSL: Leaders Shabana look to extend lead

Leaders Shabana will Wednesday be looking to open a five-point lead at the top of the National Super League (NSL) standings with a win against Kajiado FC at the Gusii Stadium in Kisii.

The 'Glamour Boys' lead the table on 19 points from seven matches, while second-placed Kibera Black Stars are on 17 points from eight games.

Under the tutelage of former international Sammy Okoth, the former Kenyan Premier League side has appealed to its fans to turn up in large numbers as they continue with their quest to return to the top-flight.

Tore Bobe last featured in the top-tier league in 2006 and finished sixth in last season's second tier league.

Okoth, who was hired in February last year replacing Robert Ojienda, is remembered for guiding Vihiga United to the Premier League in 2020, before resigning over financial constraints.

Okoth has challenged his charges to treat every match like a final, adding that it’s too early to look at the table.

Shabana president Jared Nivaton Ombongi said the management will ensure that the welfare of the playing unit is taken care of as they seek promotion.

“I am calling upon our fans to turn up in large numbers to support the team on Wednesday,” said Ombongi

In other matches, Migori Youth have the toughest fixture on paper when they host stubborn Murang’a Seal at Migori Stadium, while 11th placed Mully Children Family (MCF) travel to Nairobi to face Darajani Gogo at Camp Toyoyo.

Kajiado, who lost 1-0 at home to Silibwet Leon last weekend, currently lie at position 14.

Wednesday's Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Darajani Gogo v MCF (Camp Toyoyo)

Shabana v Kajiado FC (Gusii Stadium)