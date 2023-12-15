NSL: Leaders Naivas eye Mombasa Elite scalp

After toppling Mathare United from the summit of the National Super League (NSL), Naivas FC will be out to maintain top spot when they take on Mombasa Elite at M-Pesa Foundation Grounds on Saturday from 3pm.

The retailers, who beat Mathare United 2-0 last weekend to go top, are on a five-match winning streak and lead the standings with 29 points.

Victory will see Collins Omondi's charges increase their tally to 32 points and tighten their grip on the top two automatic promotion slots as the mid-season break inches closer.

“Every day in training, we always emphasize the need to play well and win matches, whether at home or away. We want to continue producing encouraging results to increase our chances of qualifying for the FKF-PL next season,” said Omondi who previously coached Nzoia Sugar.

Earlier at the same venue, second-placed Mathare United, also on 29 points, will face off with Kibera Black Stars from 10am as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

It will be an emotional reunion for Mathare United coach Leonard Odipo with his former employers Black Stars who are placed 10th with 16 points.

Black Stars played out a 1-1 draw with Kajiado FC in their previous match and will be looking for a statement win against the immediate former Premier League side.

Naivas, who have a game in hand, have won all their past five matches on the trot, while Mombasa Elite are on a five-match losing streak that has left them with 10 points from 13 matches.

Elsewhere, Kisumu All Stars and Mara Sugar all tied on 24 points will be in action as well, with the lakeside club hosting Darajani Gogo at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, while Mara will be away in Nairobi to face Nairobi United at Kasarani Annex on Saturday from 3pm.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kibera Black Stars v Mathare United (M-Pesa Foundation Grounds, 10am),

Dimba Patriots v Kajiado FC (The Wolves Den/ Olootoitikosh, 3pm),

Vihiga Bullets v Mulembe United (Ruraka, 3pm),

Kisumu Black Stars v Darajani Gogo (Moi Stadium/Kisumu, 3pm),

Nairobi United v Mara Sugar (Kasarani Annex, 3pm).

Sunday

Luanda Villa v SS Assad (Mumboha Grounds/Vihiga, 1pm),

Silibwet Leons v MCF (Bomet Stadium, 1pm),