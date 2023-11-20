NSL: Leaders Mathare United open five-point gap

Mathare United opened a five-point gap at the summit of National Super League (NSL) following their 2-1 win over Kajiado FC at Ildamat Stadium in Kajiado County on Sunday.

Steve Kimari and Pascal Ogweno were on target for the visitors while former AP Bomet star Elvis Shamalla got the consolation for Kajiado. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Slum Boys.

With eight wins from 11 matches, the immediate former Premier League side sit top with 25 points from 10 matches, followed by Mara Sugar who registered a comfortable 3-0 victory away to Mully Children's Family (MCF) at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Mara Sugar have garnered 20 points, same as Naivas who beat Kisumu All Stars 3-1 in Machakos, to climb to second place.

Dimba Patriots, Vihiga Bullets and MCF are deep in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Luanda Villa maintained their unbeaten record after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with visiting Nairobi United in a tough encounter played at Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga County on Sunday.

Nairobi United got off to a bright start, scoring in the 35th minute through Elson Wangamati, before Brian Bet, who was returning from a long injury layoff equalised in the 67th minute following a neat cross from Timothy Ndayala.

“The entire Nairobi United team is good. They really gave us a rough time especially in the first half, but I’m satisfied with the draw,” said Luanda Villa coach Tom Tera, who also attributed the draw to missed chances especially in the second half.

Luanda Villa, who are on a 10-game unbeaten run in the second tier league, will travel to face MCF in their next fixture.

In other weekend matches, Dimba Patriots drew 0-0 with Rainbow at the Wolves Den in Kajiado County while Gusii edged out Silibwet Leons 2-1 at Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho in Kisii County.

Weekend results

Gusii 2 Silibwet Leons 1,

Dimba Patriots 0 SS Assad 0,

Darajani Gogo 1 MCF 0,

Mara Sugar 3 Mombasa Elite 2,

Migori Youth 4 Mulembe United 1,

Mombasa Stars 2 Luanda Villa 1,

Mathare United 2 Kajiado 1,