NSL: Leaders Kibera Black Stars pick crucial away win

Kibera Black Stars registered a 2-0 away win over Mwatate United on Friday at Dawson Mwanyumba stadium in Wundanyi, to remain top of the 2022/23 National Super League.

The Nairobi outfit now lead the table with 13 points from six games, three ahead of second-placed Shabana who face Mara Sugar on Saturday in Awendo.

The Evans Ogutu-coached side scored both goals in the second half through John Njoroge in 67th minute and Mohamed Sebu Msaja who converted a penalty awarded with two minutes left.

In another match played at Shamu Grounds in Ukunda, Kwale County, SS Assad edged visiting Darajani Gogo Boys 1-0. The hosts scored through Brighton Madawa in the 79th minute.

The win sees SS Assad move up to sixth place in the NSL Log with six points, seven behind leaders Kibera Black Stars.

Darajani Gogo Boys remain in 11th place with three points.

SS Assad head coach Ali Mwarumi was pleased with his team's performance.

"We are delighted with the win and this is perfect motivation for the upcoming tough fixtures ahead," he said.

Darajani Gogo Boys coach Caleb Waringa attributed the loss to missed opportunities and poor finishing.

"It's a game of missed opportunities, we wasted a lot of chances and were punished for that," he said. "We need to be more lethal in attack."

Gogo Boys will face Mombasa Elites in their next match on Wednesday, hoping to get their campaign back on track.