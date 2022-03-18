NSL leaders Fortune Sacco face tricky Shabana test

Fortune Sacco coach Nicodemus Omasete is confident of leading his side to victory when they take on Shabana in a National Super League match at Green Stadium in Awendo on Sunday.

Just before their departure for the Nyanza region trip, Omasete said the team is prepared for the match and will make their fans proud.

"We are ready and with the level of training we’ve had, we’ll ensure we make our supporters proud by collecting maximum points,” said Omasete.

The delegation led by club Secretary General, Julius Kariuki is expected to leave their Kerugoya base on Saturday afternoon for the Round 17 fixture.

“Shabana is a good side, but we have a target of collecting nine points from the three first leg matches left to keep our promotion dream alive,” added Omasete who also expressed his joy at the return of dependable left-back James Njeru from injury.

After Sunday’s encounter in Awendo, Fortune Sacco welcome Naivas at Kianyaga Stadium before completing the first leg against Coastal Heroes away at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

They are on top of the second tier league with 32 points while Shabana are fourth. Any slight mistake this weekend will see second-placed APS Bomet on 30 points leapfrog them on the table.

APS Bomet will be looking to bounce back at Bomet Stadium against Coastal Heroes on Sunday after a disappointing 3-0 away defeat to fifth-placed Kibera Black Stars last time out.

Third-placed Murang’a SEAL will be away in Muhoroni on Saturday to face Muhoroni Youth while bottom-placed Migori Youth visit Silibwet on Sunday at Bomet Stadium.

Fixtures (all matches kick-off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Zoo Kericho v Kibera Black Stars (Kericho Green Stadium, 1pm)

Mwatate United v Assad (Wundanyi Stadium)

Dandora Love v Kisumu All Stars (Camp Toyoyo)

Mara Sugar v Gusii United (Green Stadium, Awendo)

Muhoroni Youth v Murang’a SEAL (Muhoroni Stadium)

Mully Children’s Family (MCF) v Vihiga United (Thika Stadium)

Sunday

Naivas v Mombasa Elites (Camp Toyoyo)

Shabana v Fortune Sacco (Green Stadium Awendo)

APS Bomet v Coastal Heroes (Bomet Stadium)