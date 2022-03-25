NSL leaders Fortune Sacco eye Naivas scalp

National Super League (NSL) leaders Fortune Sacco will be looking to establish some daylight between them and second-placed APS Bomet when they host Naivas FC at Kianyaga Stadium on Saturday.

The Kirinyaga County based side are tied at the top with APS Bomet on 33 points from 17 matches, but Fortune Sacco have a superior goal difference.

Last weekend, Fortune Sacco battled to a 1-1 draw against resurgent Shabana while APS Bomet thumped Coastal Heroes 3-0 to make clear their ambitions of sealing promotion at the end of the season.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Friday, Fortune Sacco head coach Nicodemus Omasete said they will not leave anything to chance against fourth-placed Naivas.

“Every team in the league is targeting promotion and it is no different with us. We want to amass maximum points at home and three points against Naivas will help us reach our target,” he said.

He urged fans to fill Kianyaga stadium during the match saying they have been lacking the support of the 12th man during their home assignments.

“We need the full support of sports enthusiasts from this region. The absence of fans has always affected us negatively,” he regretted.

APS Bomet coach Charles Odero said they will go all out when they tour Mombasa Elite on Monday.

This will be the third match for the tactician who joined the Bomet-based side a fortnight ago. In his first assignment, Odero lost 3-1 to Kibera Black Stars before beating Coastal Heroes 3-0 last Sunday.

Muhoroni Youth assistant coach Fredrick Onyango said he has prepared his team well for their weekend assignment against Kisumu All Stars.

Meanwhile, the match between Murang’a Seal and Shabana FC that was slated for Saturday at St Sebastian Park has been postponed. Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Caretaker Committee had instructed Murang’a Seal not to host matches at their home ground over alleged cases of insecurity.

“Kindly note that the match between Murang’a Seal and Shabana which was scheduled to be played on Saturday at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a has been postponed to a date that will be communicated later as the status of the venue is still under review,” the committee said in a statement on Thursday.

This is the third Murang’a Seal home game that has been postponed after the ones against Naivas and Muhoroni Youth.

Coached by youthful coach Vincent Nyaberi, Murang’a are eighth on the log with 24 points from 15 matches. Promotion hopefuls Shabana FC are third on 28 points from 17 matches.

Fixtures (all matches kick-off at 3pm)

Saturday

Fortune Sacco v Naivas (Kianyaga Stadium)

Kibera Black Stars v Mara Sugar (Camp Toyoyo)

Kisumu All Stars v Muhoroni Youth (Moi Stadium Kisumu)

Migori Youth v Dandora Love (Migori Stadium)

SS Assad v MCF (Mbarak Sports club)



Sunday

Coastal Horoes v Mwatate United (Mbarak Sports club)

Gusii FC v Silibwet (Awendo Stadium)

Vihiga United v Zoo (Mumias Complex)



Monday