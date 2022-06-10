NSL: Leaders APS Bomet, Fortune clash in Kirinyaga

APS Bomet FC will visit Kirinyaga on Saturday to face Fortune Sacco at Kianyaga Stadium in a battle pitting top two teams in the National Super League (NSL), which enters Round 30 this weekend.

The most glaring duel on the cards this weekend comes as the potential title contenders continue trading the top two positions.

APS Bomet lead Fortune by three points after registering wins over MCF, Mwatate United, Mombasa Elite and Kibera Black Stars in their last five encounters.

Second-placed Fortune Sacco are followed by Naivas, Muhoroni Youth and Kibera Black Stars in that order, while in the relegation zone are Gusii United, Dandora Love and Mwatate.

The Kirinyaga-based Fortune, who were given a lifeline after a narrow 3-2 win over Zoo recently, need to maintain their form to keep their promotion dream alive.

Any slip up will allow third-placed Muhoroni Youth to close in on them.

After losing 3-1 to Murang’a Seal on June 5 in Thika, Muhoroni under the tutelage of Ugandan tactician Paul Nkatia bounced back to register 4-2 and 3-0 wins over now relegated Coastal Heroes and Murang’a Seal at home respectively.

Coastal Heroes FC have been relegated to the FKF Division One league after they failed to honour three National Super League (NSL) matches.

Heroes, who were formerly known as Coast Stima have been relegated after three seasons in the NSL since gaining promotion in the 2017/18 season following a successful stint in the FKF Division One league.

According to a letter from the Head of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee Secretariat Lindah Ogutu, addressed to the Chairman of Coastal Heroes, the club was relegated after failing to honour three matches against Shabana, Vihiga United and Mwatate United, which is in accordance with Rule 3.1.12 of the rules and regulations governing Kenyan football.

Coastal Heroes was formed in 2009 as Coast united, a community based team that was playing in the lower leagues in the region. In 2014, the team was sponsored by Kenya Power and Lighting Company and was renamed as Coast Stima Sacco FC before rebranding to Coast Stima after earning promotion to the NSL.

The sponsorship granted Stima the financial muscle needed to conquer the lower leagues and climb to the second tier of Kenyan football where they were doing well before losing the sponsorship from KPLC in 2020 and since then the team has been struggling financially.

Heroes Team Manager Kenneth Juma has however dismissed Ogutu's letter citing poor communication from the Committee.

"This is pure politics from the Caretaker Committee. In the cases where we did not honour matches, we wrote emails to the Committee but they were always slow to respond and never offered any lasting solutions," said Juma.

Juma explained that they followed due procedure before forfeiting their matches and this demotion was because they had sued the Caretaker Committee at Sports Disputes Tribunal.

"We have emails to show that we didn't offer any walkover without prior notice to the Caretaker Committee, but they never respond. All you see are relegation letters, which has even been sent a day to our match," added Juma.

Heroes have filed a petition at the Tribunal protesting their relegation and have promised to avail themselves for Saturday's match against Silbwet Lions at Mbaraki Sports Club where they will also hold a press conference.

Fixture (all matches kick-off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Fortune Sacco v APS Bomet (Kianyaga Stadium)

Kibera Black Stars v Dandora Love (Camp Toyoyo)

Kisumu All Stars v MCF (Moi Stadium, Kisumu)

SS Assad v Shabana (Shamu grounds, Kilifi)

Sunday

Vihiga United v Muhoroni Youth (Mumias Complex)

Mombasa Elite v Mwatate United (Mbaraki Sports Club)

Migori Youth v Naivas (Migori Stadium)