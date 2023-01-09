NSL: Kibera Black Stars, Shabana stay top

Kibera Black Stars and Shabana FC remained top of the National Super League (NSL) log with 13 points each as the second-tier competition entered round six at the weekend.

The Slum boys, who have played one more game, are top due to a superior goal difference.

The Evans Ogutu coached side beat Mwatate United 2-0 away in Wundanyi, while Vincent Nyabuto scored the all-important goal against Mara Sugar to earn Shabana a hard fought victory in Awendo.

In Mumias, visiting Gusii United were the biggest winners of the weekend after they routed Vihiga United 9-1 leaving the home fans in shock at Mumias Sports Complex, as the home team fielded only eight players.

According to Vihiga head coach Mike Mururi, the club signed 10 players during the FKF Caretaker Committee's tenure, but the recently reinstated FKF NEC de-registered them.

“We only have 12 players, and to make the matters worse, three of them are goalkeepers. The federation should understand our situation for the better of the game,” said the former international midfielder.

“It is normal for a team to lose, but not in this fashion."

Third-placed Naivas and Mombasa Heroes were awarded walkovers against APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco, who failed to show up in Nairobi and Kirinyaga respectively.

APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco did not honour their fixtures insisting that they have to be promoted to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after scooping the two automatic slots from the NSL last season.

The two clubs received a setback after a judicial review by a constitutional court stayed the decision by the Sports Disputes Tribunal to overturn a decision by the FKF National Executive Committee which nullified last season’s top leagues including the NSL.

Weekend results