NSL: Kibera Black Stars end Shabana's unbeaten run

Shabana's nine-match unbeaten record was on Wednesday broken by Kibera Black Stars who beat them 1-0 in a National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds.

Substitute Baron Ochieng scored the all important goal in the 62nd minute after releasing a high cross from the left wing that caught Shabana keeper Bonface Barasa unaware.

"We have lost, but the boys gave their all. It was not our day, but we shall not relinquish top spot easily. We shall keep on working hard to perform better in the coming fixtures," said Shabana coach Sammy Okoth.

"I'll rectify some mistakes we made today before facing Gusii United at Gusii Stadium, next week," he added.

The win has enabled Black Stars reclaim second spot from Murang'a Seal, who had toppled them following their 3-0 win over Mara Sugar FC.

Black Stars are on 20 points, two more than third-placed Murang'a Seal and five behind leaders Shabana.

Black Stars assistant coach Musa Onyango hailed his players for the win, but urged them not to relax.

Elsewhere, Mombasa Elite register their second successive victory beating visiting Silibwet 3-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa.

The match curtain raised the Premier League fixture involving Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz.

Mombasa Elite, who edged Kajiado United 1-0 last weekend, opened the scoring in the first half via Crispin Otieno, before Brian Muraya finished the job with a brace in the second stanza.

Silibwet dictated the early exchange as Derrick Kipkoech missed a golden scoring chance in the 20th minute, his powerful shot going wide.

Elite took the lead in the 43rd minute when Otieno received a fine cross pass from Douglas Sibwa and blasted the ball past the helpless Silibwet goalkeeper John Nduati.

Elite picked up the pace in the second half dominating proceedings and it came as no surprise when they doubled their lead in the 65th minute with a fine goal by Muraya. He completed the rout three minutes later.

Mombasa Elite coach, Patrick Nyale said he was happy that his boys were playing per his instructions

“We have now found the winning touch,” said Nyale.