NSL: Heroes rally to edge out Migori Youth

Coastal Heroes came from a goal down to beat Migori Youth 2-1 in a National Super league (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Thursday.

Migori opened the scoring through Fredrick Simiyu after dominating the first half. The hosts regrouped after the break and got two quick goals in a three-minute spell through Ramadhan Salim and Mwanzia Ramadhan to emerge victorious.

Heroes coach Mohamed Hussein, popularly known as Madaga said the three substitutions he made changed the tide in their favour.

"I’m happy with the fighting spirit of my players and the changes we made, helped us to win the game," said Madaga.

His Migori counterpart, Kevin Oluoch said the game was a balanced affair and they could have carried the day if his strikers capitalised on their chances in the first half.

"We were beaten fairly and the penalty awarded to our opponents was fairly given," said Oluoch.

The home team started by making frequent attacks as their strikers Hamisi Mwinyi and Samson Karisa squandered chances in the 15th and 22nd minutes; the only scoring opportunities they got in that half.

From then on, the visitors dominated and made several attacks before taking the lead in the 40th minute through a freekick by Simiyu which gave Heroes goalkeeper Said Dhadho no chance.

In the second half, Heroes coach Hussein made three changes upfront which yielded positive results.

It was in the 80th minute that Heroes drew level when winger Salim received a fine cross from Abdalla Abdulrahman and sent a powerful shot past the helpless Migori custodian Raymond Obuya.