NSL: Gusii ready to challenge Shabana for title

Second-tier sides Shabana and Gusii FC's current form has their fans dreaming of playing in next season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

The two sides from Kisii are currently in the top three places in the National Super League, with Shabana leading the standings with 25, while Gusii are third on 21 points, behind Kibera Black Stars who enjoy a superior goal difference.

The top two teams at the end of the season secure automatic qualification to the top-flight league, while the third-place finishers play in a two-legged play-off with the club that is ranked third from bottom in the FKF-PL.

In the weekend matches, Shabana lost their second game of the season after they were edged 1-0 by Gusii FC in a hotly contested ‘Gusii Derby’ at Gusii Stadium.

Coach Sammy Okoth was unhappy after his side lost, but believes they are still firmly in the title race.

“Today we lacked focus, but that is football. Both teams were fighting for a win. We still have more matches to play,” he said.

Gusii FC coach Kassim Junior congratulated his players for the hard-fought win, urging them to continue fighting for promotion.

Vihiga United were the biggest winners of the weekend after trouncing SS Assad 5-1 at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

It was their first win of the season that pushed them to 13th position, dislodging SS Assad who dropped to 14th on the log. The two are separated by two points.

Struggling Mwatate United managed a 3-2 win over Kajiado FC in Wundanyi, while at Ligi Ndogo grounds, Black Stars beat visiting Migori Youth 2-0 and Silibwet Leons fell 3-1 to Mara Sugar away.

The match pitting Naivas against Kisumu All Stars at Camp Toyoyo ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Meanwhile, fallen Shabana FC chairman Yabesh Nyandoro Kambi, who died a week ago will be buried on March 3, 2023 at his Kitengela farm in Kajiado County.

His rural home is in Nyansingo village, Borabu constituency in Nyamira County, but the family lives in Kitengela.