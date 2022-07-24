NSL: Fortune Sacco promoted, Seal get play-off slot

National Super League side Fortune Sacco sealed the final automatic qualification spot to next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League side as the second-tier football competition concluded on Sunday.

Fortune Sacco collected three points without kicking the ball after Gusii FC failed to show up for their last fixture at the Kericho Green Stadium.

That saw the Kirinyaga-based side finish second on the log with 69 points, two behind champions Administrative Police Services (APS)-Bomet.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Fortune Sacco head coach Nicholas Omasete said they are now focused on competing well in the top tier.

“We were well prepared for the match, but our opponents failed to turn up. Nevertheless, I am happy we have achieved our target of sealing promotion” he said.

Muranga Seal finished third to secure a play-off against top-flight side Wazito. Seal drew 1-1 away to APS Bomet at the the Bomet IAAF Stadium.

The hosts were the first to find the back of the net in the seventh minute through Dennis Cherioyot, before the visitors replied in the 81st minute through Wilson Kamau.

APS Bomet head coach Charles Odero lauded his charges for delivering on their season objectives, while expressing optimism that his team will not struggle in the topflight next season.

"Credit goes to everyone involved at the club, from the players to the coaches and to the management," said Odero, whose team were awarded Sh1 million and a trophy.

His Murang’a Seal counterpart Vincent Nyaberi also commended his boys for managing a point against the champions.

“We are all winners today and it is thanks to the combined effort from every one of us. We set out to win the season but we have managed the third position” said Nyaberi.

In other results, Muhoroni Youth's hopes of securing a playoff slot were cut short after they shared spoils against Shabana at William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County.