NSL: Fortune Sacco back in title race after IDAC ruling

The race for promotion to Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) took another twist on Thursday after Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDAC) overturned the ruling made by Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee (FKF-TC) in a botched match between Fortune Sacco and Shabana.

FKF-TC had on July 1 awarded Shabana three points after their match against Fortune Sacco failed to take place

The match was to be played on June 1 at Kianyaga Stadium but was called off because the venue was also hosting the Kirinyaga County Madaraka Day celebrations.

“From the foregoing, the FKF-TC notifies both clubs that Fortune Sacco forfeits the match in favour of Shabana FC pursuant to rule 3.3.2 of the FKF rules and regulations. Consequently, Shabana is awarded three points and two goals,” the ruling signed by FKF-TC head of secretariat Lindah Oguttu read in part.

However, the Kirinyaga-based side challenged the ruling at IDAC which on Thursday overturned FKF-TC’s determination.

In their appeal, Fortune Sacco argued that they had booked the venue and despite the event that was ongoing, the match would have taken place later on.

“We had made a reservation for the use of the venue on the scheduled match day of June 1 and the same was approved by the stadium manager. We were granted permission to use the venue as from 2:00pm on the requested dates,” the appeal read in part.

The appeal further indicated that, while attending the pre-match meeting, tents had been erected at the field of play as the Madaraka Day Celebrations were underway.

“As a precautionary measure, we raised the matter during the pre-match meeting and requested that the kick-off time be adjusted by an hour in anticipation of a delay in clearing the field of play by the organisers,” it stated.

According to the appeal seen by Nation Sport, Shabana did not attend the pre-match meeting in which matters regarding the match were discussed and agreed on including checking time and kick-off time which were adjusted to 3pm and 4pm respectively.

While Shabana FC never attended the pre-match meeting, the same information was relayed to their representatives who arrived late at the venue and they were in agreement.

“The decision of the leagues and competitions is reversed and Shabana forfeits the match and three points awarded to Fortune Sacco on a 2-0 basis. Each party shall bear its own costs,” read a section of the IDAC ruling.

Following the ruling and with only one match remaining to the end of the season, Fortune Sacco are now back in title contention since they are third on 63 points, five points behind leaders Administration Police Services-Bomet.

This comes as FKF-TC is on Friday set to issue another ruling in regard to the match between Fortune Sacco and Mully Children's Foundation (MCF) that had a dramatic ending on Monday after the latter walked out of the pitch after Fortune were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute with the scores tied at 1-1 at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga County.

If the ruling goes in favour of Fortune Sacco, the Nicodemus Omasete-coached side will move to second with 66 points putting pressure on league leaders.

APS Bomet had on July 13 been declared National Super League champions after they edged out Mara Sugar 1-0 at the Bomet IAAF Stadium.

The win saw them amass unassailable 68 points then and with only two rounds of matches left, their closest opponents Fortune Sacco who had 60 points could only manage a maximum of 66 points.

Having been declared champions, APS Bomet later lost 1-0 to fourth-placed Muhoroni Youth who now have 62 points.

In their last match on Sunday, Fortune Sacco will visit relegation-threatened Gusii FC at Awendo Stadium in Migori County while APS Bomet will host second-placed Murang’a Seal. Murang’a Seal are second on 64 points.