NSL: FC Talanta clinch title, secure promotion

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds, Nairobi on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Police coach John “Bobby” Ogolla has urged his charges to increase the push for the playoff slot.
  • “We have matches remaining and if we can pick six points, we shall be in the play offs. A defeat will almost be catastrophic to our chances of playing in the play-offs,” said Ogolla, who played for Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars.

FC Talanta were on Sunday crowned the Betika National Super League champions after securing a 2-1 win over Soy United.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.