NSL: Cruising Shabana open five-point lead

Leaders Shabana FC's moved five points clear at the top of the National Super League (NSL) table after a 3-1 win over Kajiado at Gusii Stadium.

Two goals from Vincent Nyabuto and another one from Isaac Otieno were enough to see Shabana extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight matches.

The visitors scored their lone goal through James Muthuku. The mid-week win increased Shabana's point tally to 22, five ahead of second-placed Kibera Black Stars after eight rounds of matches.

Speaking after the match, Kajiado head coach Martin Mutumbei revealed that they lost fairly to a good side.

“I have a young team and we picked vital lessons from this match. We are going back to the drawing board to focus on our next match against SS Assad," said the tactician.

Shabana assistant coach Kevin Momanyi attributed the good run to the hard work by the players.

“The team is in good spirit and I believe the players will not let us down. Shabana is a team with great history and they should be playing in the top league," said Momanyi.



Kajiado are in position 14 with four points garnered from five matches.

In their next assignments on Monday, Shabana will be away to Coastal Heroes at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, while Kajiado will entertain SS Assad at Shamu grounds.