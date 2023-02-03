NSL: Coastal sides go hunting in tricky away fixtures

The National Super League enters Round Nine this weekend with five matches lined up in various venues on Saturday.

League leaders, Shabana will not be in action, but third-placed Murang'a SEAL could leapfrog Kibera Black Stars if they beat Mara Sugar at St Sebastian Park.

The hosts are on 15 points while Black Stars have 17 points, but will sit out weekend action.

Fans are expected to throng Hope Centre in Nairobi to watch Darajani Gogo confront Naivas. Darajani Gogo are seventh while Naivas are eighth.

Mwatate United, currently placed 17th with four points, will be away in Thika to face Mully Children's Family (MCF) who are eighth.

Three other coastal teams also have away matches with SS Assad playing Silibwet in Bomet, Mombasa Elite face Kajiado at Ildamat Stadium while Coastal Heroes take on Gusii FC at Gusii Stadium.

Mwatate United FC is currently being managed by an interim committee of 10 who are keen to save the club from relegation.

The committee, which has officials drawn from Mwatate sub-county has managed the team in the last two matches against Migori Youth and Darajani Gogo and hopes to continue doing so until they survive relegation.

The committee treasurer, Beatrice Matunda, told Nation Sport that they took the decision after a high level official (name withheld) was accused of embezzling funds from sponsors.

"We took over the club to save them from relegation or total collapse after confirming that the top club official was using money from the sponsor for personal use," claimed Matunda.

Efforts by Nation Sport to reach club chairman James Okeyo were unsuccessful. He also did not respond to text message sent to his mobile number.

Others in the interim committee are Suleiman Bakari Mwabindo (chairman), Basil Mwakulomba (secretary), Abbas Mghendi (Welfare and marketing), Boniface Mwakima (organizing secretary), Omar Mbaraka (assistant team manager), Zachel Murila, Leonard Oluoch Otieno and Triza Wakesho (members).

Saturday fixtures

MCF v Mwatate United (Thika Stadium),

Kajiado FC v Mombasa Elite (Ildamat),

Gusii United v Coastal Heroes (Gusii Stadium),

Darajani Gogo v Naivas (Hope Centre),

SS Assad v Silibwet (IAAF Bomet),