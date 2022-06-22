NSL: Coastal Heroes down Mara Sugar in Mombasa

Coastal Heroes Wednesday maintained their hopes of avoiding relegation when they edged Mara Sugar FC 2-1 during a thrilling National Super League (NSL) match at Serani Sports in Mombasa.

Mara Sugar led 1-0 at the break through Victor Nguma's strike, but the home team turned the tables in the second half through goals from Marcus Jairo and Ali Halafu.

"My players were nervous in the first half," said Heroes coach Hussein Mohammed.

"The half-time team talk was the turning point because in the first half we were disoriented," he added.

His Mara Sugar counterpart John Baraza blamed their second half lapses for the loss.

"We lacked composure in the second half. We should have killed it (the match) in the first half where we missed a handful of chances."

Heroes remain in 17th place in the standings with 31 points from 30 games and face Kisumu All Stars next Monday in Kisumu.

Mara Sugar will host title contenders Fortune Sacco this weekend.

The game started on a fast note with the visitors making early attacks which bore fruit in the 10th minute when Nguma capitalized on Heroes goalkeeper Moses Taito's blunder to easily tap the ball home.

Mara Sugar continued to pile the pressure with Isaiah Otieno and Mohammed Barasa giving the Heroes defence a torrid time, but the visitors wera unable to add to their advantage going into the break.

In the second half, the home team came back strongly to deservedly level in the 64th minute when Jairo scored from a header after a marvelous cross from Denis Katama.