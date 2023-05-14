NSL: Coastal Heroes beat Kibera in Mombasa

Coastal Heroes FC put up a creditable performance to edge the visiting Kibera Blackstars FC 1-0 during a thrilling National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

The home side got their match winner in the first half through Lucky Kaingu. The hosts got the first chance n the 10th minute when Ramadhan Salim sent a powerful show which was brilliantly saved by Kibera goalkeeper Victor Ligingo.

Ten minutes later, Kibera had their chance but a powerful shot by Baron Ochieng was punched for an abortive corner by Herors custodian Said Dhadho.

The only goal of the match arrived in the 26th minute when Ramadhan Salim and Ghalib Ali combined well before Kaingu blast the ball past the helpless Ligingo.

Coastal Heroes FC assistant coach Mohamed Ahmed Mchule was happy that they managed to collect maximum three points.

“We played well and we missed a number of scoring chances especially in the second half but I’m happy we’ve won it,” he said.

Kibera Blackstars FC Evans Omondi commended his players for putting up brilliant fight against Coastal Heroes despite losing the game.

“I shall praise my players for having performed well though we lost by a single goal margin for they played without training,” said Omondi.

“We’re playing to finish the league and we prepare for next season which I hope things will change for better,” he said.

In other results, Vihiga United bowed down 2-1 to Mully Children’s Family (MCF) at Mumias Complex. Clinton Okoth and Joshua Ratemo scored for MCF in the 26th and 38th minutes respectively with Morgan Alube netting a consolation for Vihiga in the 55th minute.

Silibwet Leons failed to utilise their home ground advantage when they settled to a 2-2 draw against Kajiado FC. Silibwet got their goals through Hosea Kipchirchir with Kajiado replying via Valdo Madegwa and Abubakar Wangai.