NSL clubs plead for mid-season break

A section of National Super League (NSL) coaches have called for a break after the first leg comes to an end this weekend.

Five matches are lined up on Saturday and another five on Sunday as the first leg culminates across various venues in the country.

The second leg is scheduled to kick off next weekend.

However, some club officials and coaches have since called on Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee to consider giving them a break for players to recover from fatigue.

Officials who spoke to Nation Sport on Friday also claimed that clubs have exhausted their resources hence need time to source for sponsors and well-wishers to support them financially.

"We need a two weeks break so that teams can get enough time to improve on our weak areas. Teams also need time to source for sponsors," said Fortune Sacco head coach Nicodemus Omasete.

Similar sentiments were issued by his Shabana counterpart Sammy Okoth who said the committee was also new in office hence they also need time to rest.

"I think it is the right time for both the clubs and the caretaker committee to go for a break and solve all pending cases. They should also open (transfer) windows for the benefit of the players who are out of the system since most of them were locked out during first leg transfer," said the tactician.

APS Bomet coach Charles Odero regretted that some of his players are avoiding training sessions because of fatigue. He also said some of his first team players were out on injuries.

Migori Youth FC chairman Abdul Aziz said: "It has been a peculiar season with a lot of uncertainties on the future of football in our country. We recommend for at least a three weeks break to allow our players and officials to rest and restrategise for the second leg."

According to him, many clubs are struggling financially and are at the brink of collapsing due to financial constraints.

However, Gusii FC tactician Andrew Ongwae had a contrary opinion saying Covid-19 pandemic had distracted the sports calendar hence clubs should race against time to finish the league in time.

"It will not be practical for us to have a break because of what we are chasing ahead. Covid-19 messed us up and we have to comply with the fixture, though congested."

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3:00pm unless stated)

Saturday

Coastal Heroes v Fortune Sacco (Mbaraki Sports Club)

Kibera Black Stars v SS Assad (Camp Toyoyo),

Kisumu All Stars v Murang'a Seal (Moi Stadium Kisumu)

MCF v APS Bomet (Thika Stadium)

Migori Youth v Mwatate United (Migori Stadium)

Sunday

Mombasa Elite v Gusii FC (Mbaraki Sports Club)

Naivas v Mara Sugar (Camp Toyoyo)

Silibwet FC v Shabana (Bomet Stadium)

Vihiga United v Dandora Love (Mumias Sports Complex)