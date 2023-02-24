NSL: Black Stars, Gogo clash in Kibera derby

Title hopefuls, Kibera Black Stars face Darajani Gogo at Camp Toyoyo in one of the seven National Super League (NSL) matches lined up this weekend.

Leaders Shabana travel to Migori to take on eighth-placed Migori Youth on Saturday.

A win for Black Stars in the clash referred to as Kibera derby, will increase their chances of clinching this season’s title, hoping that Shabana will drop points this weekend.

After two defeats against Black Stars and Gusii FC respectively, the ‘Glamour Boys’ currently mourning their chairman Nyandoro Kambi, will be hoping to return to winning ways against Migori Youth.

Coach Sammy Okoth is expected to make a few changes to the squad that lost 1-0 to Gusii FC in their recent game at Gusii Stadium, but will retain league top scorer Vincent Nyabuto to spearhead the attack.

At Camp Toyoyo, coaches Evans Ogutu of Kibera Black Stars and Caleb Aringa of Darajani Gogo have promised fireworks as the two sides meet in Nairobi’s Jericho estate.

“We have prepared well to face Darajani and we expect to collect three points,” said Ogutu. His opposite number Aringa has promised a tough duel.

Still bubbling with confidence from their good run, fourth-placed Murang’a Seal FC host Coastal Heroes on Sunday at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a as the second tier championship enters round 15 this weekend.

The Central Kenya outfit, who have won three home games in a row, have 21 points in 10 matches, with an impressive goal difference and a game in hand.

Heroes will be no pushovers having beaten Mully Children’s Family (MCF) 2-0 last weekend to climb to seventh position on the table.

In another fixture expected to be explosive, Mara Sugar Sunday travel to Ukunda to face SS Assad at Shamu grounds in Kwale County.

Assad are currently placed 13th on five points, while Mara, who recently beat Silibwet Leons 3-1 are fifth on 20.

Fixtures (all matches kick-off at 3pm)

Saturday

Migori Youth v Shabana (Migori Stadium),

Darajani Gogo v Kibera Black Stars (Camp Toyoyo).

Sunday

Kajiado FC v Naivas (Ildamat Stadium, Kajiado),

SS Assad v Mara Sugar (Shamu Grounds),

Silibwet FC v Mwatate United (Bomet Stadium),

Murang’a Seal v Coastal Heroes (St Sebastian Park, Murang’a),