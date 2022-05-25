NSL: Baraza takes charge as Mara face Kibera Black Stars

Newly appointed Mara Sugar head coach John Baraza has said his main target is to ensure the Narok County based side remains in the league at the end of the season.

The former Harambee Stars forward penned a one-year deal with the club on Tuesday.

Baraza joins the cane cutters from Division One club Equity FC, having also coached top-flight side Sofapaka.

He fills the role a month after Steve Biko tendered his resignation and he will be deputised by Godfrey Naibei who had been in charge in an interim capacity.

Speaking during an interview with Nation sport, Baraza admitted that his charges must turn around their fortunes if they are to remain in the second tier at the end of the season.

“I can say that I am impressed and excited because I have seen a quality group of players to work with. The squad comprises young and promising talents,” Baraza said on Wednesday.

He guided Equity FC to the Football Kenya Football (FKF) Cup semis last season before they went out on post-match penalties to AFC Leopards.

Despite managing a 2-1 win against Shabana on Sunday, Mara Sugar are 12th on the National Super League (NSL) table with 29 points from 26 matches.

Fortune Sacco are sitting at the helm of NSL standings with 50 points.

“We hope he will bring in the much needed experience to the team. We have confidence in him,” Mara team manager Thomas Oduor said.