NSL: APS Bomet maintain top spot

APS Bomet maintained their good run in the National Super League (NSL) after edging Kisumu All Stars 1-0 in Kisumu on Sunday to stay top of the table.

APS are top with 41 points from 21 matches. Visiting Fortune Sacco, who lost 1-0 to Vihiga United in Kakamega are second with 37 points from 21 games, followed by Zoo (36), Kibera Black Stars and Mombasa Elite closing the top five on 33 points each after 21 rounds.

Black Stars were held to a 0-0 draw at Camp Toyoyo by visiting Muhoroni Youth as Mombasa Elite were also forced to a goalless draw at home by Dandora Love.

Basement sides Mara Sugar, Gusii United, Dandora Love and Mwatate United remained locked up in relegation battle despite registering improved results in their weekend fixtures.

Mara Sugar, who have vowed to climb out of relegation zone, improved from their 0-1 loss to Mombasa Elite to register an impressive 2-1 win over Silibwet.

Gusii lost narrowly 1-0 to neighbours Migori Youth, while the match between Mombasa Elite and Dandora Love ended in a goalless draw at Mbaraki grounds.

Murang’a SEAL under the tutelage of Vincent Nyaberi were beaten 2-0 by MCF, but the coach has blamed the loss to the rain-soaked Thika Stadium.

“The officiating was good and I’m satisfied with the results because they won fairly,” said Nyaberi.

The win saw MCF climb to eighth position on 31 points from 20 matches. However, Murang’a SEAL are 11th having played less matches after most of their home fixtures were postponed.

Results

Zoo Kericho 3-0 Mwatate United

Migori Youth 1-0 Gusii United

Kibera Black Stars 0-0 Muhoroni Youth

Naivas 4-0 SS Assad

Silibwet 1-2 Mara Sugar

Mombasa Elite 0-0 Dandora Love

Kisumu All Stars 0-1 APS Bomet

Vihiga United 1-0 Fortune Sacco