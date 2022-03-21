NSL: APS Bomet, Fortune Sacco in neck-to-neck battle

The race for the title in National Super League (NSL) continued to heat up as APS Bomet went joint top with leaders Fortune Sacco over the weekend.

Fortune Sacco settled for a 1-1 draw against Shabana FC on Sunday at Awendo Stadium in Migori County.

APS Bomet on the other hand thumped Coastal Heroes 3-0 at the Bomet Greens Stadium in Bomet County.

This was APS Bomet’s third win in a row having managed a 1-0 victory against Fortune Sacco and a 3-1 win in the hands of Kibera Black Stars in their early assignments.

Both teams are tied at the top of the standing on 33 points from 17 matches, though Fortune Sacco have a superior goal difference.

In Awendo, Shabana took the lead through Vincent Nyabuto’s 49th minute strike. Fortune Sacco pulled level five minutes later through Shadrack Kawa.

Fortune’s head coach Nicodemus Omasete said he was impressed with the draw.

“It was important to get the point though we missed several scoring opportunities. I have to praise my players for containing Shabana’s pressure and their concentration levels till the final whistle.” said Omasete.

His opposite number Sammy Okoth said defensive errors cost the team three points.

"We have played well in the entire game but it is sad a defensive mishap enabled our opponents to equalise and denied us maximum points," said Okoth.

"The players have started adapting to my philosophy in the five games I have been in charge and I’m confident we will continue to do well,” he added.

Shabana are third on 28 points from 17 matches as the chase for promotion to the top flight league continues to intensify.

In other matches of the weekend, Naivas and Mombasa Elite battled to a 1-1 draw at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Fredrick Bola was on target the visitors in the 58th minute, while Chrispine Otieno struck for Naivas in the 16th minute.

Silibwet beat Migori Youth 2-1 at Bomet Green Stadium. Forwards Derrick Kipkoech and Austin Otieno were on target for Silibwet, while Clinton Okoth scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

The win against Migori Youth propelled Silibwet to 14th with 21 points from 17 matches.

Their opponents are still rocked at the bottom on 10 points also from the same number of matches.