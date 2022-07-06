NSL: APS Bomet, Coastal Heroes share spoils

National Super League (NSL) leaders APS-Bomet shared the spoils with Coastal Heroes FC during a thrilling 2-2 draw at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa Wednesday.

APS Bomet opened the scoring through Lawrence Kibet, but former Bandari player Mohammed Abeid restored parity before the stroke of half time.

In the second half, George Onyango added the second for the visitors, but Alfred Maningi levelled towards the end of the match.

APS Bomet remain at the helm with 64 points from 32 matches, while Heroes jumped a place up to 16th position with 31 points from 31 matches.

Kisumu All Stars are in 15th place with the same number of points, but with a better goal aggregate.

In other matches, SS Assad FC edged the visiting Kibera Black Stars FC 2-0 at the Shamu ground in Ukunda.

Second half goals from captain Ali Rosto and Beja Nyamawi handed the hosts the win.

Elsewhere, Gusii put up a good show to beat MCF 3-2 and Murang’a Seal FC registered a 3-1 victory over Kisumu All Stars.

APS Bomet started on a high note with quick attacks on the Heroes defence with Denis Cheruyot coming close to scoring in the sixth minute with a long range shot that was deflected by Maningi for the first corner of the game.

Heroes retaliated with a quick counter attack with winger Khamis Aboud hitting the post in the 12th minute after a brilliant solo run from the left flank.

However, it was Kibet that made the difference when he scored from the spot kick in the 27th minute before Abeid restored parity to ensure that spoils were shared at half time.

In the second half, Heroes made two changes bringing in Musa Bwedu and Abdulrahman Abdallah for Hawkins Ademba and John Owira respectively.

The changes saw Heroes turning the tide against the attacking Bomet.

Five minutes after the restart, the visitors re-took the lead when Onyango sent a powerful shot past Heroes custodian Edwin Oloo.

Heroes started to dominate, but missed a number of scoring opportunities with Mohamed Mbarak, Abudu Khamis and Dennis Katama each missing the target.