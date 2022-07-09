NSL: APS Bomet close in on maiden title despite draw

Leaders Administration Police Service Bomet charge towards the National Super League (NSL) title was slowed down on Saturday after battling to a barren draw against SS Asaad at Shamu Grounds in Ukunda, Kwale County.

Promotion chasing Murang’a Seal beat Silibwet Leons by a solitary goal at Sebastian Park in Murang'a while former Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Muhoroni Youth registered an emphatic 3-1 win over Gusii United at Muhoroni Stadium.

Shabana fell 3-2 to Mwatate United at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta County. Hosts Mara Sugar under the tutelage of former Kenyan international John Baraza edged out visiting Muli Children’s Home 2-0 at Awendo Green Stadium.

The game between Coastal Heroes and Migori Youth at Mbaraki Sports Ground was abandoned 23 minutes into the second half with the scoreline being 2-1 in favour of the hosts. This was after the referee ruled out an equaliser netted by the away side which would have put the scores at 2-2.

With only three rounds of matches to go, APS Bomet lead the log on 65 points after 33 encounters. They are five points above Fortune Sacco who were not in action this weekend as they had been scheduled to play already relegated Dandora Love.

“I’m still confident that we shall not only earn promotion but also finish top of the league. We played well but chances were hard to come by because our hosts also defended well. Our focus remains winning our three remaining matches despite this draw,” said APS Bomet coach Charles Odera.

A win against Silibwet Leons took Murang’a Seal points tally to 58 while Muhoroni Youth have bagged 56 points with both teams, who are third and fourth respectively in the NSL log having played 33 rounds of matches.

"We had planned well for this match. It is all about team work," said Murang'a Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi after the match.

His Silibwet counterpart Joseph Ongoro commended his boys despite the loss.

"I must thank my players for playing well throughout the match. As far as we are chasing the title, l am building a strong team for the future," Ongoro said.

Shabana, who gave out a 2-0 lead to lose to Mwatate United are fifth on 53 points after 33 matches while MCF are sixth on 51 points but have played 32 games.

“We were playing against a team which is in the relegation zone and they were determined to get a point from us as they are struggling to ensure that they play NSL games next season,” said Shabana head coach Sammy Okoth after the match.

He noted that “all teams in this level are well prepared. However, we want to push and secure a promotion slot."

At Shamu Grounds, forward Khamis Aboud's screamer in the ninth minute and Ali Halafu's goal in the 50th minute gave Coastal Heroes a comfortable lead against Migori Youth. Tony Omondi reduced the deficit a few minutes later for the visitors.

However, hell broke loose in the 63rd minute after playmaker Earnest Oyugi restored parity for the visitors but the second assistant referee raised the flag to signal a foul leading to protest from Migori Youth players and technical bench.

It forced the centre referee to halt the game before the end of regulation time after Migori Youth players refused to get back to the pitch claiming they had been denied a clear goal.

"These referees are killing our game, a team prepares very well and uses much resources to honour a match only for a referee to make dubious calls. This is unacceptable and should cease immediately,” said Migori Youth coach Kelvin Oluoch.

His opposite number Hussein Mohammed insisted they would have still beaten Migori Youth at the end of 90 minutes even if their opponents had been awarded the equalising goal.

"Migori were tired, I saw no reason to abandon the match. Instead, they would have continued with the game and fought but I’m optimistic we would have still emerged victorious," said Mohamed.

In Awendo, James Olweny and Mohamed Barasa were on target for Mara Sugar whose renaissance continues since the arrival of John Baraza last month.

Saturday results

Muhoroni Youth 3-1 Gusii

Coastal Heroes 2-1 Migori Youth * Abandoned

Mara Sugar 2-0 Muli Children Home

SS Asaad 0 -0 APS Bomet

Mwatate 3-2 Shabana

Murang’a Seal 1 -0 Silibwet

Sunday fixtures

Kisumu All Stars v Vihiga United (Moi Stadium, 3pm)

Kibera Black Stars v Mombasa Elite (Camp Toyoyo, 3pm)