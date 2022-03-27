NSL: AP Bomet, Fortune Sacco in tight race

With just weeks to the end of the first leg of second-tier National Super League, Administration Police Service Bomet and Fortune Sacco are locked in a tight race to win the first automatic slot for promotion to next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Coached by experienced tactician Charles Odero, APS Bomet reclaimed their top spot in the second-tier league on Saturday after Fortune Sacco lost 1-0 to Naivas in one of the round 18 matches played at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga.

The two sides have been swapping the top two positions in the league since the beginning of the season.

Heading to Saturday’s matches, Fortune Sacco were on top with 33 points from 17 matches while APS Bomet were second with equal number of points from as many matches, but with an inferior goal difference.

However, APS Bomet reclaimed the top position on a better goal difference after Fortune Sacco lost to Naivas on Saturday.

APS Bomet have a game at hand against Mombasa Elite which will be played Monday at Serani sports ground in Mombasa. Should they win today, APS Bomet will open a three-point lead at the top of the table of standings with three points.

“We are looking at all teams in the league, not just one. We will treat each game with the seriousness it deserves,” Odero, who formerly coached Muhoroni Youth, said.

On Saturday, Naivas FC ended Fortune Sacco’s unbeaten run at home, thanks to a lone strike by second half substitute John Kelwish Walubuka. Before Saturday, the team had enjoyed an unbeaten run of 10 matches, eight of them through straight wins.

Nyanza-based sides, Gusii FC and Muhoroni Youth are the only teams to have avoided a defeat at Kianyaga Stadium. Both sides battled to a barren draw against the hosts in their matches.

Speaking to Nation Sport yesterday, Fortune Sacco head coach Nicodemus Omasete said: “We had prepared for the match well and we had hoped to win but we live to fight another day. Though I was not around, the team went into the match hoping to outshine our visitors but that was not to be. Our fans should expect good results in the season going forward,” said Omasete.

The win propelled Naivas to third position with 29 points, a point ahead of fourth placed Shabana. Shabana has a game at hand against Murang’a Seal.