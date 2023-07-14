Nowhere to hide for Wazito, Migori Youth in play-off

Fireworks are expected when Migori Youth host Wazito FC on Saturday at Migori Stadium in the opening leg of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League promotion/relegation battle from 3pm.

The reverse tie will be staged on July 22 at Muhoroni Stadium, with the winner earning a place in next season’s FKF-PL, while the loser will content with a slot in the National Super League (NSL).

Migori Youth, who are eying their first season in the top flight, finished third in the just concluded second-tier league while Wazito finished 16th in the top tier to get the nod for the play-off.

Kenya Police FC made history by becoming the first NSL team to defeat a FKF-PL side to in the promotion/relegation play-off to gain promotion to the top tier in 2021/2022 season, after drawing 1-1 with Vihiga United in the first leg before winning 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

Migori Youth coach Kevin Oluoch said: “We want to win at home and go a step closer before we travel to Muhoroni for the return match."

"After missing out on automatic qualification from the second tier, finishing third behind Murang’a Seal and Shabana, we want to go out there and demonstrate that we have come of age to challenge a team from the top tier league. We want to go all the way and emerge winners over Wazito,” Oluoch added.

Oluoch said everybody has been working hard and his players are ready for the duel expected to pull big crowds.

The former Gor Mahia utility man has been boosted by the return of strikers Lucky Musyoki and Kevin Agai together with defender Joseph Kagege who have been nursing injuries.

Wazito coach Charles Odera is confident that playing away will not affect his players.

“We look forward to winning away in Migori to have an advantage in the return match at home in Muhoroni. We are going to be ruthless against Migori. I have told my payers that we have been playing at the top league and to be relegated to the lower division will be totally unacceptable,” Odera said.

“I have instructed the players to go out guns blazing right from the word go. An away goal will be crucial in our plans. We fought in the last fixtutes to avoid relegation and we don’t want that to go down the drain by losing a chance to remain in the top league,” said the former Chemelil Sugar captain, who was hired in February from APS Bomet FC.