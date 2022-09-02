Now SDT halts APS Bomet, Fortune Sacco's bow in FKF-PL

The Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) on Friday ordered that newly promoted Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides Administration Police Service Bomet and Fortune Sacco not to be included in the fixtures for the topflight until a case filed at the body is heard and determined.

This comes as the FKF Transition Committee pushed forward the date for the start of the 2022/23 kick-off from September 10 to September 24.

“Pending hearing and determination of the application, there be and is hereby issued an order staying the declaration of the 1st Interested Party (APS Bomet) as the champions and the 2nd Interested Party as 1st Runners up (Fortune Sacco) of the 2021/2022 National Super League respectively by the 3rd Respondent," SDT Chairman John Ohaga said in the ruling.

The case is set to be heard on September 6.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, FKF Caretaker committee, FKF Transition Committee, Independent Disciplinary Appeal committee were the first, second, third and fourth respondents in the case respectively.

On the other hand, APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco were the first and second interested parties. Zoo, Coastal Heroes, Shabana and FKF Independent Disciplinary Appeals Committee were also interested parties.

Murang’a Seal, who finished third in the competition, had moved to SDT seeking to have the move by the FKF Transition Committee to declare the two teams as the champion and runner up respectively null and void until their case is determined.

The Murang’a-based team failed to nail a qualification to FKF-PL after losing on away goal rule after a 4-4 aggregate loss to financially crippled Wazito on August 4.

APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco were scheduled to kick-off their topflight league fixtures against Nairobi City Stars and Talanta respectively.