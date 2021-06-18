Norway's football clubs to vote on Qatar World Cup boycott

Erling Braut Haaland.

In this file photo taken on March 27, 2021 Norway's forward Erling Braut Haaland wears a t-shirt with the slogan 'Human rights, on and off the pitch' as he warms up before the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match between Norway and Turkey at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga. An extraordinary congress of the Norwegian Football Federation to be held on June 20, 2021 plans to vote on a potential boycott of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Photo credit: Jorge Guerrero | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Under pressure from grassroots activists the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) has decided to hold an extraordinary congress to decide on whether to pass up football's showpiece event all together.
  • The games on the pitches in the Middle Eastern emirate will "unfortunately be like playing on a cemetery," according to Ole Kristian Sandvik, spokesman of the Norwegian Supporters Alliance (NSA), invoking a commonly used metaphor among opponents of Norway's participation.

Oslo, Norway

