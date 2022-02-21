North Rift, Western region clubs laud caretaker team for waiving fees

Chewoyet FC

Chewoyet FC players train prior to their Football Kenya Federation Division 2 Western Region Zone B League match against  ETII FC in Makutano Stadium in Kapenguria on February 20, 2022.


Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chewoyet FC and Kamorrow FC participated in the league that ended in December last year and managed to finish in fifth and fourth place respectively.
  • Bendera FC has risen through the ranks through participation in off-season grassroots tournaments. 

Football clubs in the North Rift and Western regions have praised the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) caretaker committee for waiving affiliation, referee fees and registration card fees for all clubs participating in the FKF Division Two League.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.