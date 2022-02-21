North Rift, Western region clubs laud caretaker team for waiving fees

Football clubs in the North Rift and Western regions have praised the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) caretaker committee for waiving affiliation, referee fees and registration card fees for all clubs participating in the FKF Division Two League.

This comes after the kick off of the National Division Two Western Zone B League over the weekend.

West Pokot County's Chewoyet FC Manager Eric Korket said the move will help teams especially from pastoral areas perform well in the league.

“We have been encountering many challenges like lack of transportation, registration and paying of referees. The move will give us morale,” said Korket.

He cited that the teams will only be required to cater for other aspects to ensure a smooth match day including securing venues for matches, ensuring security during the games, ticketing, availing ball boys, purchase of equipment and uniforms.

Korket spoke to Nation Sport after the match between Chewoyet FC and Eldoret Technical Training Institute at the Makutano stadium playgrounds in Kapenguria, West Pokot on Sunday afternoon.

The match ended 1-1. West Pokot County is represented by three teams, namely Chewoyet FC, Kamorrow FC and the newcomers Bendera FC in the league.

Chewoyet FC and Kamorrow FC participated in the league that ended in December last year and managed to finish in fifth and fourth place respectively.