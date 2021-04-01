North Macedonia hails 'Miracle of Duisburg' after Germany win

North Macedonia players celebrate after their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match against Germany in Duisburg, western Germany on March 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Thilo Schmuelgen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Goals from veteran striker Goran Pandev and Napoli's Eljif Elmas helped North Macedonia inflict only a third ever World Cup qualifying loss on Germany, and the first since 2001.
  • Next up though will be Euro 2020, where North Macedonia have been drawn to face the Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria in Group C.

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.