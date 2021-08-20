No Wanyama, Joash as Mulee names Kenya squad for World Cup qualifiers

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee has named a 36-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda next month.

Stars, who are chasing for their maiden appearance at the Fifa World Cup, will welcome Uganda Cranes at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 2, before traveling to Kigali, Rwanda to take on Amavubi three days later.

Mali are Stars’ other opponents in the Group E qualifiers.

Skipper Victor Wanyama, veteran midfielder Johanna Omollo, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Mandela and Simba SC defender Joash Onyango are some of the big names missing from the squad, which hits camp immediately after the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season ends this Sunday.

It is the second time in a row that coach Mulee has omitted Wanyama from the squad. The former Celtic and Tottenham Hotspurs man was not included in the team that in March clashed with Egypt and Togo in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where Kenya were eliminated after finishing third in Group G on seven points.

Omollo was also left out in the team that did duty in the two assignments. Onyango’s omission is a shocker to many since he was instrumental for Kenya in the clash against Egypt. He has also been a key player for Simba in the Tanzania Premier League and CAF Champions League campaigns last season.

As expected, FKF-PL top scorers Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards Elvis Rupia lead a stellar ensemble of locally-based players who are the majority in the squad.

With teams remaining with one match before curtains fall on this season’s FKF-PL, Kapaito is at the helm of the top scorers chart with 24 goals followed by Rupia on 17.

Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma, who has notched 15 goals, has been included in the team.

Serbia-based Richard Odada, FC Talanta’s Enock Momanyi and Bandari’s Siraj Mohammed (Bandari) are the players who have earned their maiden call up to the national team. K

AA Gent new defender Joseph Okumu, Al-Duhail’s striker Michael Olunga - who has been captaining the team in the absence of Wanyama - and Eric Ouma of AIK in Sweden are some of the foreign-based players included in the team.

Coach Mulee has expressed confidence in the squad to start the World Cup qualifiers campaign brightly. “This is a strong group of players, we have a superb blend of experience, youth, ability, and personalities. This is a group of players who have what it takes to start well against Uganda and go all the way,” said Mulee.

The local-based players will report to camp on August 24, while their foreign-based counterparts are expected to start arriving from August 30.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Brandon Obiero (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Nashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Clyde Senaji (AFC Leopards, ), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards