No Wanyama, Joash as Mulee names Kenya squad for World Cup qualifiers

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee speaks to the press at Safari park hotel, Nairobi on  March 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With teams remaining with one match before curtains fall on this season’s FKF-PL, Kapaito is at the helm of the top scorers chart with 24 goals followed by Rupia on 17.
  • Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma, who has notched 15 goals, has been included in the team.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee has named a 36-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda next month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.