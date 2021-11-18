No taking chances, Gor line up series of friendlies

With the Premier League programme currently suspended by the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee, Gor Mahia are not taking chances in their Confederation Cup preparations and have lined up a series of friendly matches in western Kenya.

Gor Mahia will on Friday play former Premier League side Muhoroni Youth at Muhoroni Complex before facing National Super League sides Shabana and Kisumu All Stars on Saturday and Sunday respectively at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Gor Mahia play AS Otoho d’Oyo of Republic of Congo away in the first leg of the Confederation Cup play-offs on November 28 before the reverse fixture at Nyayo National Stadium a week later.

The caretaker committee in a statement on Wednesday said it will meet clubs on date to be announced to chart the way forward.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the federation last Thursday and appointed the caretaker committee to run the game in the country pending new elections within the next six months.

She did this on the recommendations of a probe report from a team formed by the Sports Registrar that investigated the accounts and affairs of the federation.

The report also recommended that the dissolved federation president Nick Mwendwa be further investigated for alleged financial fraud. The embattled former football boss is expected to be formally charged in court next Wednesday.

British coach Mark Harrison told Nation Sport that he intends to use the friendly matches to keep his players fit and also gauge their level ahead of next weekend’s African outing.

“We have to be fit and also play tough teams in the build up to our game in Congo. The league is suspended and apart from our normal training sessions, the friendly matches will give my players some level of sharpness that they need for a competitive fixture,” said Harrison, who is assisted by Sammy Omollo.

Shabana coach Robert Ojienda, Kisumu All Stars chairman Nicholas Ochieng and Muhoroni Youth boss Moses Adagala confirmed the friendly matches.

“Its always an honour to play Gor Mahia. Shabana has a historical rivalry with Gor and we will be eager to test them out.

“I have assembled my team and we are taking the friendly with a lot of seriousness. It is also an opportunity to maintain our match fitness,” said Ojienda.



