No taking chances, Gor line up series of friendlies

Frank Odhiambo

Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo (right) vies for the ball with Ulinzi Stars forward Clinton Omondi during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on November 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gor Mahia will on Friday play former Premier League side Muhoroni Youth at Muhoroni Complex before facing National Super League sides Shabana and Kisumu All Stars on Saturday and Sunday respectively at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.
  • Gor Mahia play AS Otoho d’Oyo of Republic of Congo away in the first leg of the Confederation Cup play-offs on November 28 before the reverse fixture at Nyayo National Stadium a week later.

With the Premier League programme currently suspended by the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee, Gor Mahia are not taking chances in their Confederation Cup preparations and have lined up a series of friendly matches in western Kenya.

