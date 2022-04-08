No Olunga, no party as Al Taawoon dim Al Duhail in Champs League

Kenya captain Michael Olunga was missing in action as Al Duhail suffered a 2-1 loss in their Group "D" opening match of 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia Thursday night.

Coach Hernan Crespo's side got onto the score sheet first through star attacking midfielder Edmilson Junior after eight minutes when he punished Al Taawoun for a defensive blunder.

The hosts quickly pulled level 1-1 four minutes later through Cameroonian Leandre Tawamba who chipped over Salah Zakaria in Al Duhail goal.

Despite Qatari giants Al Duhail dominating possession, it was Al Taawoun who came out victorious after a backheel from Tawamba was finished off nicely by Alvaro Medran on 86 minutes.

Al Duhail and Al Taawoun were in the same pool in 2020 when the Saudis ran out 1-0 winners in the first leg and again 2-0 in return leg.

While Al Duhail crashed out at the group stage last season from a pool that had Iranian side Esteghlal, Iraqi side Al Shorta and Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli, they produced the top scorer in Olunga with nine goals.

Olunga, who emerged Qatar Stars League top scorer with 24 goals last month, was conspicuously missing from Crespo's lineup and was not used as a substitute.