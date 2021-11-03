No Messi, no party as Leipzig frustrate PSG with last-gasp equaliser

RB Leipzig

Leipzig's French defender Mohamed Simakan (centre) and his team-mates celebrate after their Uefa Champions League, Group A, match against Paris Saint-Germain in Leipzig, eastern Germany on November 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Franck Fife ~ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • PSG had been cruising to an away win and were 2-1 up with 90 minutes gone as Georginio Wijnaldum netted twice to cancel out Christopher Nkunku's early goal for the hosts.
  • In the dying seconds, Leipzig were awarded a penalty when PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe leaped onto Nkunku as a cross came in and substitute Szoboszlai made no mistake with the spot kick.

Leipzig, Germany

