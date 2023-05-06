No love lost as Leopards host Nzoia Sugar at Nyayo

Nzoia Sugar tactician Salim Babu has dubbed Sunday’s clash against AFC Leopards as a vital encounter for both teams as the race for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League heads to the finish line.

AFC Leopards face their “small brothers” Nzoia Sugar at Nyayo National Stadium in a game the visitors must win to keep alive any chance of winning their maiden Kenyan title.

League leaders Gor will be up against Wazito in Muhoroni while Tusker have a big task waiting for them against Kakamega Homeboyz at Ruaraka grounds.

The first leg meeting between Leopards and Nzoia at Sudi Stadium on February 5 ended goalless but is better remembered for its fiery nature.

Leopards goalkeeping coach Lawrence Webo was red-carded. His head coach Belgian Patrick Aussems was so annoyed with the officiating he let his frustrations boil on journalists during the post-match interview.

Babu acknowledges Sunday’s game will be a big litmus for Nzoia as they fight to keep up with Gor Mahia and Tusker in the title race.

“This will be a big game for us and maybe the biggest this season and at a crucial time when any slip up could prove costly. We want to win the league while Leopards have a huge fan base even in our backyard and wouldn’t want to disappoint their fans,” said Babu.

“We have to fight and win this because any slip up will work against us in the title race if Gor and Tusker win,” he added.

Babu will be banking on the good partnership between midfielder Joseph Mwangi and forward Yassin Esije to terrorise Ingwe’s defence.

Mwangi, a midfielder, has netted15 goals this season and is third in the top scorers’ list behind Gor Mahia’s Benson Omala (25 goals) and Kenya Police’s Elvis Rupia (21 goals).

AFC Leopards, will be welcoming back Cliff Nyakeya who had been sidelined with a knee injury and was also said to have had a tiff with the club leadership over a sign-on fee owed to him.

On Saturday, Kenya Police battled to a barren draw against FC Talanta in the league.

Fixtures (all times 3pm unless stated)

Leopards v Nzoia (Nyayo)

Rangers v KCB (Thika)

Mathare Utd v Bidco Utd(MISC, Annex, 1pm)

Sofapaka v Sharks (MISC, Annex, 3.15pm)

Wazito v Gor ( Muhoroni)

Ulinzi Stars v City Stars (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang’ata)

Bandari v Vihiga Bullets (Mbaraki)