Nketiah's late leveller saves Arsenal against Fulham

Arsenal's English striker Eddie Nketiah (right) shoots to score their late equaliser during their English Premier League match against ulham at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 18, 2021. The game finished 1-1.
 

Photo credit: Ian Walton | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bobby Decordova-Reid needlessly conceded a corner and from the set-piece, Arsenal keeper Mat Ryan came up and remarkably rose highest for a header that reached Granit Xhaka.
  • When Xhaka's low drive was pushed out by Areola, Nketiah was on hand to break Fulham's hearts as he tapped in from close-range.

